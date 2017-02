2013 F650 Flatbed Cummins Anyone ever heard of a Cummins with 130,000 miles having bad rings? Getting excessive crankcase pre [Read on Tow411]

Hello From WeldBuilt 70years!!! Hello from Long Island, NY! I'm a long time reader, but this is my first post. I have been an e [Read on Tow411]

Hello from Georgia Hi, I've been in the Autobody and towing industries for over 30 years. I'm also the Fire [Read on Tow411]

HPD: Wrecker driver catches donut shop burglar (TX) HOUSTON – Police say a wrecker driver helped nab a donut shop burglar in southeast Houston.Around 1: [Read on Tow411]

Tow Chains? Whats everybody using to keep all of your chains and ratchets used on wreckers and carriers free of [Read on Tow411]

Driver in fatal Fremont crash was filled with drugs (CA) OAKLAND — A urine test showed that Melissa Ho had a cocktail of drugs in her system at the time her [Read on Tow411]